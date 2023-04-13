

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French auto major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L), and Verkor, a French low-carbon batteries maker, have inked a long-term deal for the supply of low-carbon, high performance batteries for electric vehicles, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.



Verkor will supply Renault with the equivalent of 12 GWh of batteries each year to use them in the upper segments of Renault brands, starting with the future Alpine 100 percent electric C-Crossover GT.



These low-carbon batteries will be produced in France at the future Verkor Gigafactory in Dunkirk.



François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer, said: '. This commercial partnership allows us to secure a long-term supply of electric batteries and to ensure a reinforced traceability of the elements which compose them. It is in line with the ambition of the Group and its future entity Ampere dedicated to electric vehicles and software, to control the entire electric value chain.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX