

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL):



Earnings: -$363 million in Q1 vs. -$940 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.57 in Q1 vs. -$1.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $12.76 billion in Q1 vs. $9.35 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.25 Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $6.00



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX