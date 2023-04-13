

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - (Adds dividend, outlook)



Infosys Ltd (INFY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $744 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $752 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.554 billion from $4.280 billion last year.



The company will pay a final dividend of Rs.17.50 per share or $0.21 per ADS. Together with the interim dividend of Rs.16.50 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for the year will amount to Rs.34 or around $0.41 per ADS, which is a 9.7 percent increase over the previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year, the company expects a revenue growth of 4 percent -7 percent, with an operating margin of 20 percent-22 percent.



Infosys Ltd Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $744 Mln. vs. $752 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $4.554 Bln vs. $4.280 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX