

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly condemned North Korea for its test of a long-range ballistic missile.



North Korea launched the latest in a series of its missile tests on Thursday morning, triggering an evacuation order in northern Japan.



The projectile fell into waters to the east of North Korea after covering a distance of about 1,000 kilometers, reports quoting Japanese coast guards said.



in what South Korea's military called it a 'grave provocation'.



Pyongyang did not reveal the range of the missile, but the White House said it was a long-range ballistic missile.



NSC Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with Washington's allies and partners.



This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region, he said in a stataement.



This action demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people, he added.



Watson urged all countries to condemn these violations and call on North Korea to come to the table for serious negotiations.



He said the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the 'American homeland', South Korea and Japan.



