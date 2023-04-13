

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of audiovisual carts with 'serious tip-over hazard' have been recalled after 3 children were killed by falling television.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Waukegan, Illinois-based Luxor Workspaces LLC have announced the recall of about 84,700 plastic and metal audiovisual carts due to a serious tip-over hazard to children. In addition, around 1,650 audiovisual carts were sold in Canada.



According to the statement, three children have died, and one child was seriously injured in incidents where recalled A/V carts carrying a 'box' shaped television tipped over and landed on them. The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2016.



The recall involves three cart base models: WT42 'Tuffy' plastic cart; W42/AVJ42/SS-AVJ42 metal cart; and LP-DUO/TPDUOEQ plastic cart.



The company has asked customers to stop using the recalled carts immediately and contact Luxor for a free repair. Luxor will provide metal ballast kits, which should be installed by the consumer to the lower shelf of the cart to add stability and weight. New warning labels cautioning consumers to place no more than 25 lbs. on each shelf will also be provided. Consumers should attach these warning labels on each shelf.



The carts subject to this recall have been sold since at least the early 1980s through various websites including Amazon, 123Stores, Grainger, and others for between $125 and $250.



