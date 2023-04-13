

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moen has recalled about 10,000 Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water monitors due to fire hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery back-up can overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves the Flo Smart Water Monitor Lithium-Ion Battery Back-Ups. The Flo Water Monitor Battery Backup device was an optional add-on accessory that could be purchased separately to extend certain features of Moen's Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff in the event of a power disruption. Only the battery back-up is being recalled.



The dark gray rectangular battery has the FLO logo printed on the lower right-hand side. A sticker showing the status of the light on battery is printed on the lower left-hand side as well as model number 920-001.



The company has asked customers to immediately unplug and stop using their recalled battery back-up and contact Moen for instructions to disable their battery back-up before disposing of the unit.



There have been three reports of backup batteries that have overheated and caught fire. No injuries have been reported, but minor property damage has been reported.



The recalled products were sold at Lowe's, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online including at Amazon.com from August 2019 through November 2022 for about $250 for the battery.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX