

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) said that all proposed draft resolutions were approved at shareholders' general meeting.



The shareholders approved parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.



The shareholders also approved the distribution of a dividend of 4.00 euros per share with respect to 2022. Since an interim dividend of 1.00 euros per share was paid in November 2022, a final dividend of 3.00 euros per share will be paid on 27 April 2023. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be 25 April 2023.



In addition, the shareholders approved the appointment of Annette Messemer and Carlos Aguilar as independent directors for a four-year term.



The shareholders approved renewal of the terms of office of Caroline Grégoire Sainte Marie as director and of Dominique Muller as director representing employee-shareholders.



In a separate press release, Vinci said that its Airports welcomed over 56 million passengers in the first-quater 2023, i.e. almost 20 million more than in 2022 - 12% down on the same period in 2019, and just 4% down when excluding Asia.



Traffic at airports in Portugal came to 13 million passengers in the first quarter 2023, 15% up on 2019.



