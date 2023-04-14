

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a recruitment and human resources services provider, reported Friday higher net fee for the fthird quarter, driven mainly by Temp & Contracting, its largest business and a key strategic focus.



For the quarter ended March 31, net fees increased 10 percent on a reported basis and 5 percent on like-for-like or LFL basis.



Temporary net fees climbed 16 percent, while the LFL growth was 11 percent. Permanent net fees grew 2 percent on a reported basis, but fell 2 percent on LFL basis.



Among regions, Germany net fees grew 30 percent on a reported basis, and 23 percent on LFL basis. United Kingdom & Ireland as well as Australia & New Zealand recorded a drop in net fees, while rest of world gained.



Looking ahead, the company expects second half operating profit will be modestly above first half of fiscal 2023.



