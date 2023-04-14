

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L), a UK branded clothing company, Friday said it now expects fiscal 23 revenue to be in the range of 615 million pounds-635 million pounds, higher than 609 million pounds reported a year earlier, but lower than its previous expectations.



Superdry said the retail sales in February and March have not met its expectations and wholesale sales still lag behind the rest of the group.



The company has decided to withdraw its full-year outlook for adjusted profit before tax of 'broadly breakeven '. This is attributed to the uncertainty in the final weeks of trading and the actions associated with the reorganisation of the company's Wholesale division.



