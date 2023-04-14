

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of $540.2 million for high-speed internet projects in California under the American Rescue Plan's Capital Projects Fund (CPF).



The state will use its funding to connect approximately 127,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. To recognize this milestone, White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling and Rep. Pete Aguilar held an event in the Orchid Drive neighborhood of San Bernardino, CA, composed of single and multi-family homes which have benefited from last-mile broadband investments.



California's Last Mile Broadband Expansion grant program is a new competitive grant program designed to provide internet access to areas of the state currently lacking access to reliable broadband at speeds of 25/3 Mbps. The plan approved by the Treasury Department today represents 100% of the state's total allocation under the Capital Project Funds program.



'At a time when we are increasingly dependent on internet-based tools and services, it is critical that we close our digital divide by ensuring every Californian, in every corner of our state has access to affordable, high-speed internet service,' said California Governor Gavin Newsom.



The Treasury Department began announcing state awards in June last year. To date, 39 states have been approved to invest approximately $5.9 billion of Capital Project Funds in affordable, reliable high-speed internet, which those states estimate will reach more than 1.75 million locations.



