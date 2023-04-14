Bath & Body Works Joins Open to All, a National Coalition Advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Retail

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Bath & Body Works



A Bath & Body Works associate assists a customer in a retail location.

Today Bath & Body Works announces its signing of the Open to All pledge which brings retailers together to implement actions to mitigate racial biases and create more welcoming retail environments for all.

Open to All is a nonprofit nondiscrimination campaign that believes everyone should be welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, immigration status, religion or disability. Open to All is a growing coalition of businesses and nonprofits, including civil rights and racial justice organizations, disability groups, LGBTQ groups, faith organizations and more. The coalition unites thousands of large and small businesses to share best practices across the retail industry and drive lasting change.

Open to All's corporate partners have access to the program's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming, which includes monthly corporate briefings, collaboration opportunities and access to a peer-to-peer network.

"We're proud to join Open to All because at Bath & Body Works, everyone belongs," says Kelie Charles, Bath & Body Works Chief Diversity Officer. "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Make Us Stronger is one of our core values, and we're committed to creating a culture where we live our values and maintain an environment of respect, civility, empowerment and equity. It's not just the right thing to do for our people; it's the right thing to do for our business."

"In the five years since Open to All's inception, we have had over 600,000 businesses sign the pledge," said Calla Rongerude, Managing Director for Open to All. "Our corporate partners work beyond the walls of their stores to bring the business community together to join Open to All in building a thriving, inclusive, competitive America where customers and employees are valued, respected and welcomed regardless of who they are. This exemplifies the spirit of Open to All and creates true transformation-especially for everyone out there who is struggling and wants to know where they will be safe, welcomed and accepted."

For more information about Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

