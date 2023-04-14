

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of children's bathrobes and nightgowns as they violated Federal Flammability Standards and posed a risk of causing burn injuries to children.



The regulator has issued a recall of about 4,500 FunnyPaja children's bathrobes, about 5,300 Arshiner children's nightgowns and about 760 Goumi's children's robes.



According to the statement, the recalled children's bathrobes and nightgowns fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



Consumers have been asked to immediately take the recalled nightgowns and robes away from children, stop using them and contact FunnyPaja, Arshiner or Goumi, whichever applicable, for a full refund.



Consumers have been asked to destroy the nightgowns by cutting them both vertically and horizontally and disposing of them in accordance with local state recycling laws.



The products were sold online at www.amazon.com from July 2020 through May 2022 for between $10 and $23. Goumi's children's robes were distributed via direct mailing to consumers in January 2023 as a complimentary gift for Goumi's loyalty program.



