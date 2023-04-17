

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Page Group plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) reported that its first quarter group gross profit was 262.7 million pounds, an increase of 1.8% from last year. The company said it benefited from positive foreign exchange movements, increasing its reported gross profit by 10.8 million pounds.



But quarterly group gross profit declined 2.4% in constant currencies basis.



Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup, said, 'The Group delivered strong results in the quarter, with a record performance from EMEA, where the standout result was Germany. However, tough market conditions continued in Asia, the US and the UK.'



According to the company, the challenging conditions it saw towards the end of 2022 continued into 2023, with lower levels of both candidate and client confidence resulting in delays in decision making and candidates being more reluctant to accept offers.



The company expects 2023 operating profit to be in line with company compiled consensus of 140 million pounds.



