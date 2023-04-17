

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio (INO) said that data from a Phase 1b trial evaluating INO-4201 as an Ebola booster vaccine candidate for rVSV-ZEBOV (Ervebo) (NCT04906629) was presented at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.



Preliminary data showed that INO-4201 was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response. This suggests that a booster dose of IN0-4201 has the potential to extend protection against Ebola and could be an important tool in future Ebola Virus Disease prevention.



INO-4201 is INOVIO's DNA vaccine targeting Zaire Ebola virus (ZEBOV) glycoprotein (GP), designed to prevent ZEBOV infection. INO-4201 encodes for a synthetic consensus antigen that encompasses ZEBOV genetic variability from various outbreak strains to broaden immune coverage for divergent ZEBOV virus variants.



