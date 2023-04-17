

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation that will attend the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in Belfast, Northern Ireland.



The delegation will participate in the Agreement Twenty-Five conference hosted by Queen's University Belfast to mark the signing of the agreement and attend the Anniversary Dinner at Hillsborough Castle.



Joseph Kennedy III, Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, will lead the delegation.



Jane Hartley, U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. and Northern Ireland; Claire D. Cronin, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland; Dr. Amanda Sloat, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe, National Security Council; and Paul Narain, Consul General in Belfast, are the othjer members of the delgation.



The Belfast Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement, brought an end to 30 years of conflict in Northern Ireland between its Protestant majority and large Catholic minority.



The deal, signed on 1998 April 10 between parties on all sides of the religious and political divide in Belfast, paved the way for power-sharing in Northern Ireland.



The historic deal is being commemorated in a series of events in April. President Joe Biden last week visited Northern Ireland to mark the anniversary.



