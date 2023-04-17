

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche said it delivered 80,767 cars in the first quarter to customers worldwide, representing an increase of 18 per cent from the previous year.



In Europe, Porsche delivered 18,420 cars in the first quarter, a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent over the same period in 2022.



In the company's home market, Germany, the number of vehicles delivered also rose to 8,247, representing an increase of 19 per cent. In China, the largest single market for Porsche, the sports car manufacturer made 21,365 deliveries between January and March, an increase of 21 per cent year-on-year. A major reason for this is, that the country continues to recover from the pandemic-inducted impact.



In North America, Porsche delivered 19,651 vehicles to customers, a gain of 30 percent. In the overseas and emerging markets, 13,084 cars were delivered to customers, an increase of 5 per cent.



The company noted that SUV models remain extremely popular among Porsche customers. In total, 23,880 of the Porsche Macan were delivered to customers, an increase of 30 per cent from the prior year.



