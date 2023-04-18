

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mitie Group plc (MTO.L), a facilities management and professional services company, Tuesday said it expects revenue for the full year to be slightly above 3.997 billion pounds reported last year.



The company sees full-year operating profit before other items at least 155 million pounds, higher than the current guidance of 145 million pounds. Last year, operating profit before other items was 167 million pounds.



Additionally, Mitie's Board announced a share buyback of 50 million pounds, with the first tranche of 25 million pounds launching today.



The timing of the second tranche of share buyback will be dependent upon M&A opportunities, the company said in a statement.



