

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc (MONY.L), a British price comparison website-based business, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the first-quarter, amidst a strong trading performance supported by recovery in Insurance and Travel segments.



For the first-quarter, the company posted a revenue of 106.3 million pounds, higher than 92.3 million pounds, registered for the same period of 2022.



Insurance segment registered a revenue of 50.6 million pounds as against last year's 41.1 million pounds.



Revenue from travel segment moved up to 5.4 million pounds from 3.3 million pounds of previous year.



