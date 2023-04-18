

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.69 billion, or $6.61 per share. This compares with $1.73 billion, or $6.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lockheed Martin Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 billion or $6.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $15.13 billion from $14.96 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.69 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.61 vs. $6.44 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.06 -Revenue (Q1): $15.13 Bln vs. $14.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $26.60 - $26.90 Full year revenue guidance: $65 - $66 Bln



