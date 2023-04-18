

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - FTSE 100 of the London Stock Exchange gained, helped by gains in the mining sector. Positive economic data updates from China as well as upbeat corporate earnings also supported sentiment.



Earlier, data showed the unemployment rate rise to 3.8 percent in February. Markets were expecting the same to be steady at 3.7 percent. The number of people claiming for unemployment benefits also increased by 28.2 thousand in the month of March.



FTSE 100 oscillated between 7,884.59 and 7,907.22 versus the previous day's closing level of 7,879.51.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7,885.09, up 0.07 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 100-scrip index, 41 are trading in the overnight red zone.



Entain surged 5.5 percent after reporting higher gaming revenues. Anglo American added 3.3 percent. Fresnillo, Flutter Entertainment, Antofagasta, Glencore and Burberry Group, all added more than 2 percent.



Centrica shed 2.5 percent. GSK and Compass Group, both lost close to 1.5 percent.



The Dollar's retreat lifted the GBP/USD pair to 1.2437, up 0.51 percent on an overnight basis. The Dollar Index meanwhile decreased 0.42 percent to 101.68.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds rose 1.11 percent to 3.7310% from the previous close of 3.69%.



