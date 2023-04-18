

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ProLogis (PLD) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $463.17 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.15 billion, or $1.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $1.77 billion from $1.22 billion last year.



ProLogis earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $463.17 Mln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.25



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX