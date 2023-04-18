

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prices of the yellow metal rose on Tuesday, reversing two days of losses triggered by hawkish comments from Fed officials.



Gold, which had dropped to a low of $1,995 on Friday and a low of $1983.20 on Monday traded firmly above the $2k level on Tuesday.



The weakness in the Dollar supported the rebound in the prices of the yellow metal.



The Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the Dollar's relative strength against a basket of six currencies has dropped 0.41 percent overnight to 101.68. The day's range was between a low of 101.64 and a high of 102.14.



Gold Futures for June Settlement gained 0.43 percent to trade at $2,015.55. The day's trading range has been between $2,005.65 and $2018.05.



Spot Gold has gained 0.39 percent to trade at $2,003.06 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $1,993.38 and $2,005.81.



