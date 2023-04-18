

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's session, amid optimism about earnings.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 47.22 points or 0.42% at 11,358.98, after moving in a tight range between 11,320.82 and 11,392.73.



Swiss Re and Sika surged 3.7% and 3.57%, respectively. Sonova climbed 2.86%. Richemont and Geberit gained 1.67% and 1.61%, respectively.



Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse, Partners Group and Alcon gained 0.98% to 1.2%.



Lonza Group, Roche Holding and Novartis lost 0.4 to 0.6%.



In the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer, AMS and Temenos Group gained 2 to 2.5%. Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding, Swatch Group and VAT Group ended higher by 1.2 to 1.8%.



Adecco tumbled more than 6%. Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.26% and 1.06%, respectively.



