

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures ended higher on Tuesday, recovering after posting losses in the previous two sessions, as the dollar turned weak after recent gains.



The dollar index dropped to 101.64 in the Asian session, continues to stay weak and is currently at 101.76, down 0.34% from the previous close.



Gold futures for June ended higher by $12.70 or about 0.6% at $2,019.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up $0.175 at $25.263 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $4.0915 per pound, gaining $0.0255.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing a decrease in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of March.



The report said housing starts slid by 0.8% to an annual rate of 1.420 million in March from a revised rate of 1.432 million in February.



Economists had expected housing starts to decline to a rate of 1.400 million from the 1.450 million originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits plunged by 8.8% to a rate of 1.413 million in March from a revised rate of 1.550 million in February.



Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall to a rate of 1.441 million from the 1.524 million originally reported for the previous month.



