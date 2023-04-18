

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$0.19 billion, or -$0.59 per share. This compares with -$1.38 billion, or -$4.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.0% to $11.43 billion from $7.57 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$0.19 Bln. vs. -$1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.59 vs. -$4.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $11.43 Bln vs. $7.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX