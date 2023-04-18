

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $227.5 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $173.8 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $318.5 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.44 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $227.5 Mln. vs. $173.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.11 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q1): $3.44 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX