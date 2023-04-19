

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L), a provider of transportation services in UK, Wednesday said its revenue for the first quarter increased 25% year-on-year to 774.4 million pounds, helped by growth in all segments.



On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 17%.



Looking forward, the company said its outlook remains unchanged supported by revenue growth in the first quarter, productivity improvement and cost reduction programme.



'Given ongoing industry and economic uncertainties, we have launched a wide-ranging productivity improvement and cost-reduction programme that will start to deliver benefits in the second half of this year,' commented Ignacio Garat, Group Chief Executive.



