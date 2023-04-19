

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online platform for food delivery, on Wednesday announced the start of a share repurchase program of up to 150 million euros.



The program will begin on April 19, and is expected to be completed no later than December 2023.



The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is around 4.2 percent, based on the closing share price on April 18 of 16.26 euros.



The repurchased shares will be used to cover the firm's obligations under share-based compensation arrangements or will be cancelled to reduce issued share capital.



In addition, for full year 2023, Just Eat has raised its adjusted EBITDA outlook to include additional investments in food and non-food adjacencies, wage costs inflation and an uncertain macro-economic environment.



The company now projects adjusted EBITDA of around 275 million euros against its previous guidance of approximately 225 million euros.



