

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - In an open letter to the class B shareholders of Teck Resources Limited (TCK_A.TO, TECK), Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) affirmed its proposal will stand and remain valid if Teck delays its shareholders' meeting or Teck shareholders vote down the proposed Teck separation on 26 April 2023. Glencore noted that it is willing to make an offer directly to Teck shareholders if the proposed Teck separation does not proceed and Glencore believes that this is required where there continues to be no engagement from the Teck Board.



Glencore said it has never stated that its proposal is 'best and final'. The Group is willing to consider making improvements to its proposal.



