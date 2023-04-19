

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $302 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.53 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $302 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX