

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) said its first-quarter net income increased year-over-year driven by higher total net revenue, partially offset by higher provision expense, and noninterest expense, including the merger and integration-related charges. Pretax income excluding merger and integration related charges in the quarter increased 23.0 percent compared with a year ago. Net interest income increased 45.9 percent on a year-over-year taxable-equivalent basis due to the impact of rising interest rates on earning assets and the impacts of the MUB acquisition. The net interest margin increased to 3.10 percent from 2.44 percent. Noninterest income increased 4.6 percent from previous year.



Average total loan growth was 23.6% year-over-year and 7.5% on a linked quarter basis. Average total deposit growth was 12.4% year-over-year and 5.9% on a linked quarter basis.



'Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio ended the quarter at our target level of 8.5%, and we expect that ratio to expand over the next several quarters as we realize the accretive benefit of recently acquired Union Bank. The integration is proceeding as planned, and we continue to target conversion over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend,' Andy Cecere, CEO, U.S. Bancorp said.



First-quarter net income attributable to U.S. Bancorp was $1.70 billion, compared to $1.56 billion, last year. Earnings per common share were $1.04 compared with $0.99. On an adjusted basis, earnings per common share was $1.16, compared with $0.99, a year ago. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter revenue rose 28.2% to $7.18 billion from $5.60 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $7.12 billion in revenue.



For the second-quarter, the company expects revenue in a range of $7.1 - $7.3 billion. For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects revenue in a range of $28.5 - $30.5 billion.



On December 1, 2022, the company completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. The company noted that its first quarter of 2023 incorporated the full benefit of the acquisition into the reported results.



