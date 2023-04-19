

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite data showing a sharp fall in crude inventories in the U.S. in the week ended April 15th, Crude oil prices slid on Wednesday amid concerns any further policy tightening by the Fed could hurt growth and significantly curb energy demand.



After some Fed officials said interest rates need to stay higher in order to fight inflation, there are now concerns the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will also raise interest rates again.



Data from U.K. showed inflation remains in double digits in March at 10.1%, dropping from 10.4% a month earlier. However, the reading for March is much higher than the expected level of 9.8%. Core inflation was steady at 6.2% versus expectations of a fall to 6%.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended lower by $1.66 or about 2% at $79.24 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $1.61 or about 1.9% at $83/16 a barrel a little while ago.



Data released by Energy Information Administration (EIA) this morning showed crude inventories fell 4.6 million barrels last week, more than four times the expected drop, to 466 million barrels.



The data said crude in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve dropped by 1.6 million barrels last week to about 368 million barrels, the lowest level since October 1983.



Gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.3 million barrels last week, as against an expected drop of about 1.3 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 400,000 barrels in the week, substantially less than an expected decline of about 900,000 barrels.



Data released by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. falling by 2.675 million barrels in the week ended April 14, higher than market expectations of a 2.464 million decline. Inventories had fallen by 0.377 million barrels in the previous week.



