

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $0.81 billion, or $6.01 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $7.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 billion or $6.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $3.87 billion from $4.06 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $0.81 Bln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.01 vs. $7.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.87 Bln vs. $4.06 Bln last year.



