

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $637.31 million, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $5.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Steel Dynamics reported adjusted earnings of $691 million or $4.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.2% to $4.89 billion from $5.57 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $637.31 Mln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.71 vs. $5.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.52 -Revenue (Q1): $4.89 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.



