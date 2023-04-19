

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) released a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $418 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $421 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.77 billion from $1.74 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $418 Mln. vs. $421 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.97 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.



