

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alcoa Corp. (AA):



Earnings: -$231 million in Q1 vs. $469 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.30 in Q1 vs. $2.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Alcoa Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$41 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $2.67 billion in Q1 vs. $3.29 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX