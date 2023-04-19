

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $81.44 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $56.24 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.63 million or $2.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $703.18 million from $634.22 million last year.



F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $81.44 Mln. vs. $56.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q2): $703.18 Mln vs. $634.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.78 - $2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $690 - $710 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX