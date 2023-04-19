

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $198 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $195 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $198 Mln. vs. $195 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.33 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.53



