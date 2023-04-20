

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said longer-term data continue to reinforce the favorable safety profile of Kesimpta, as well as its ability to slow disease progression, supporting its earlier use in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis.



The company announced new long-term data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension study showing that up to five years, patients treated earlier and continuously with Kesimpta (ofatumumab) had fewer disability worsening events and low brain volume change versus those who started on teriflunomide and were later switched to Kesimpta.



A separate analysis showed that treatment with Kesimpta for up to five years was well-tolerated, with no new or increased safety risks identified.



The company will present the data at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting held in Boston and virtually on April 22-27, 2023.



