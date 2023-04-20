

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday as the earnings season picks up steam.



French manufacturers' confidence decreased further in April to reach its lowest level in five months, as the expected trend in production and the level of overall order books worsened, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed earlier today.



The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 101.0 in April from 104 in the previous month. The expected score was 103.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 34 points, or half a percent, at 7,515 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Renault SA slumped 6.4 percent after the carmaker said it is reviewing its pricing policies for electric cars worldwide.



Channel tunnel operator Getlink SE rallied 2.4 percent after its first-quarter revenue jumped 126 percent year-on-year.



Ad group Publicis edged down slightly after backing its FY23 view.



Energy group Rexel gained about 1 percent after reporting higher Q1 sales and confirming its FY23 view.



