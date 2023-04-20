

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $248.7 million, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $217.4 million, or $4.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $248.7 Mln. vs. $217.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.60 vs. $4.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.15 -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



