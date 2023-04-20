

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $317 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $317 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.39 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.29



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX