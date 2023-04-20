MONDI PLC - 2022 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

20 April 2023

Mondi Group - 2022 Final Dividend euro/sterling Exchange Rate

On 23 February 2023 Mondi plc announced that it will, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, pay a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 48.33 euro cents per ordinary share on Friday 12 May 2023. The dividend will be paid in euro.

However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividends in euro). The last date for euro currency elections was 18 April 2023. It was stated in the announcement on 23 February that the exchange rate for the final dividend payment would be set today. Accordingly, it is confirmed that sterling dividend payments will be converted at a rate of EUR 1 to GBP 0.88171. Therefore, the equivalent final dividend in pence per ordinary share will be 42.61304.

Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders will receive the final dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.45225. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 940.12724.

Information relating to the dividend tax applicable to Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders can be found in the ZAR/euro exchange rate announcement released by Mondi on 23 February 2023.

