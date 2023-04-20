

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.14 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.0% to $8.71 billion from $10.49 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.14 Bln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.45 vs. $7.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.81 -Revenue (Q1): $8.71 Bln vs. $10.49 Bln last year.



