

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced on Thursday that it is planning 50 percent of its global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to be electric and 100 percent by 2030. In order to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040, it will have the entire FedEx parcel pickup and delivery fleet be electric, zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.



The local efforts for the carbon-neutral targets were spearheaded by FedEx Express Canada with the launch of an electric cargo bike pilot in Toronto. It has already installed 80 charging stations prior to the delivery of its first electric delivery vans in the coming months.



According to the logistics major, low-emission e-bikes have proven to be an innovative and environmentally friendly addition to city streets, helping reduce traffic and noise pollution.



On the aviation side, FedEx is looking for the use of alternative fuels, aircraft modernization, fuel-saving programs, and carbon capture solutions.



