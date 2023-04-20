

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have regained some ground over the course of morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session but remain in negative territory.



Currently, the Dow is down 48.23 points or 0.1 percent at 33,848.78 after falling more than 200 points in early trading. The Nasdaq is down 58.41 points or 0.5 percent at 12,098.81 and the S&P 500 is down 17.52 points or 0.4 percent at 4,137.00.



The early weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to the latest earnings news from several big-name companies.



Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have plunged by 8.2 percent after the electric vehicle maker reported a steep drop in first quarter earnings amid disappointing profit margins.



Telecom giant AT&T (T) is also posting a steep loss after reporting first quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.



Shares of America Express (AXP) have also moved to the downside after the credit card giant reported first quarter earnings that missed expectations.



Meanwhile, shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) have moved notably higher after the tech giant reported better than expected first quarter earnings.



The early selling pressure may have been partly offset by a pullback by treasury yields, which give back ground following the release of some disappointing U.S. economic data.



Nonetheless, tobacco stocks are seeing considerable weakness on the day, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index slumping by 2.2 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over a month.



Significant weakness is also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.



Banking, computer hardware and energy stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while housing stocks have moved sharply higher.



D.R. Horton (DHI) has helped lead the housing sector higher after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slid by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher over the course of the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.3 basis points at 3.539 percent.



