

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $107.02 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $190.31 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.3% to $469.12 million from $581.44 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



