

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollerblade USA has recalled about 13,400 units of Rollerblade Fury inline skates and Rollerblade Fury brake supports due to fall hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the brake support for the rear brake of the inline skates can fracture or separate, which can reduce user stability, increasing the risk of a fall.



Rollerblade has identified 11 reports of brake supports fracturing or breaking off of the skates. No injuries have been reported.



The recall involves Rollerblade Fury Black/White and Fury G Black/Pink youth inline skates. The skates were sold in three adjustable sizes, with ranges of 12J-2, 2-6 and 5-8. The recall also includes the Fury brake support which was distributed as a service part.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled skates and contact Rollerblade USA to receive a free replacement brake support.



The recalled products were sold at Inline Warehouse, Paragon Athletic Goods, REI other sporting goods stores and Rollerblade Fury Inline Skate dealers nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.dickssportinggoods.com, www.inlinewarehouse.com and www.rollerblade.com from May 2020 through March 2023 for about $150.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX