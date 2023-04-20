

SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Seagate Technology PLC (STX):



Earnings: -$433 million in Q3 vs. $346 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.09 in Q3 vs. $1.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Seagate Technology PLC reported adjusted earnings of -$58 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q3 vs. $2.80 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.40) - $0.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 - $1.85 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX