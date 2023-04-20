

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) revealed Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$4.81 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$4.12 million, or -$0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Plus Therapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$4.81 Mln. vs. -$4.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.14 vs. -$0.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.13



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX